‘Someone should be fired’ Lawmaker furious after another Comite River Diversion Canal project delay

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Comite River Diversion Canal project has been delayed once again.

While construction is indeed moving forward on the massive drainage project, it’s not moving fast enough for just about everyone.

“I think someone should be fired. If this was the private sector, someone would’ve lost their job. Because Lester, it’s almost criminal,” said state Representative Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs.

She lives in Watson and like thousands of people, her home flooded back in 2016.

“Within five hours, six hours, it came up from there all the way to four feet inside of our house,” she said.

As chair of the Comite River Diversion Canal Project Task Force, she learned about another delay with the project just recently.

“It’s safe to say you’re furious?” questioned WAFB’s Lester Duhe’.

“I am past furious. Because we were promised a completion date, we have worked on it and worked on it, and been promised these dates. And to say well oops, we’re going to have to move the date 3 years, that’s not possible,” said Rep. Hodges.

She says at their meeting two weeks ago, officials with the Army Corps of Engineers said the project is now estimated to be completed in late 2024 or sometime in 2025, after an issue with the gas line.

“In March, we found out there was a snag with Florida Gas Transmission.

And Florida Gas Transmission actually came from Texas and testified, and they said they were going to take care of the project, they were signing the contract. That was the biggest part of the project from the beginning. And it’s that gas pipeline that goes from South Texas through Louisiana,” said Hodges.

Once finished, the canal will take some pressure off of the Comite River and the Amite River.

“The impact is a 7-foot reduction in Zachary, a 5-foot reduction in Central, and a 3-foot reduction here in the Watson area, and 6 inches to a foot in Denham Springs.

So, it’s a significant amount,” Rep. Hodges believes.

Now she wants answers as to how officials can make up for all the lost time before the next major rain event hits our area.

“They don’t lose anything, their houses didn’t flood, and that’s the thing that upsets me, Lester. Is that those people sitting at that table at that task force, they’re homes didn’t flood. So, they’re not impacted like we are emotionally and financially in every way,” said Rep. Hodges.

The next Comite River Diversion Canal Project Task Force meeting should take place in November.

