Shooting reported on Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge

Shooting under investigation
Shooting under investigation(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is hospitalized after a shooting in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Aug. 30, according to police.

The shooting happened on Scenic Highway near Swan Avenue around 2:30 p.m. The Baton Rouge Police Department said one victim was taken to a hospital in a personal vehicle.

The victim’s condition is unknown, The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

