Shooting reported on Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is hospitalized after a shooting in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Aug. 30, according to police.

The shooting happened on Scenic Highway near Swan Avenue around 2:30 p.m. The Baton Rouge Police Department said one victim was taken to a hospital in a personal vehicle.

The victim’s condition is unknown, The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

