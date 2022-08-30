Facebook
Several people robbed at gunpoint on Gloria Drive in EBR

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Tuesday morning armed robbery is under investigation by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say it happened around 1 a.m. on Gloria Drive near Florida Boulevard. They added three unknown men robbed several people at gunpoint outside of a residence in the area.

The men stole cash before taking off on foot, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Nobody was hurt during the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

