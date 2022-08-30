Facebook
Public meeting on transfer of juveniles to Jetson Center in Baker postponed

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - A public meeting to discuss the relocation of juvenile detainees from the Bridge Center for Youth to the Jetson Youth Correctional Center has been postponed until September.

Leaders report the meeting was rescheduled to Monday, Sept. 19 due to the pending federal lawsuit that has been filed against the Office of Juvenile Justice and the Department of Public Safety and Corrections.

In a statement, Councilwoman Chauna Banks indicated that she had been in discussion with the Governor’s legal team and they felt it was best to refrain from participating in any public discussions until the federal lawsuit is resolved. 

The trial trial date is set for Sept. 6 and Sept. 7, 2022, according to officials.

