Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police: Juvenile escapee from Calcasieu Parish caught in EBR

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A juvenile runaway from a youth facility in Calcasieu Parish was captured in Central, according to police.

The Central Police Department stated on Monday, Aug. 29 just after midnight, an officer stopped a car traveling about 30 mph over the speed limit on Greenwell Springs Road.

After stopping the vehicle, police learned the driver was a wanted juvenile, who had fled a Calcasieu area facility on charges out of Livingston Parish.

The driver was taken into custody, police added.

“We applaud the effort and teamwork of both our officer and dispatcher for taking this person into custody without injury to the officer or arrestee,” the Central Police Department announced in a Facebook post.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

Gov. Edwards to give update on La.’s monkeypox response efforts
Gov. Edwards to give update on La.’s monkeypox response efforts
Chief Bry Layrisson confirmed that the attack occurred at the Texaco gas station on Highway 22...
Police trying to identify woman accused of stabbing Ponchatoula store clerk
The open house will give you an opportunity to ask questions and learn about the master plan...
EBR officials discussing Stormwater Master Plan Project Aug. 30
Gov. Edwards to give update on La.’s monkeypox response efforts