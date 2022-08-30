Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Pair accused of making unauthorized purchases with lost debit card

Pair accused of making unauthorized purchases with lost debit card
Pair accused of making unauthorized purchases with lost debit card(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two women are accused of making unauthorized purchases with a lost debit card, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say they need the public’s help to identify the two women. APSO released surveillance photos of the accused individuals.

Anyone with details that can help investigators is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 621-4636 or the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

You can remain anonymous and may be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

Video of the altercation shows three females, presumably LSU students, punching and pulling...
LSU dorm brawl caught on camera; police investigating
LSU police are investigating a fight that unfolded inside a dorm on campus on Monday, Aug. 29.
LSU dorm brawl caught on camera, police investigating
Chief Bry Layrisson confirmed that the attack occurred at the Texaco gas station on Highway 22...
Woman accused of stabbing gas station clerk stabbed herself after flipping truck, deputies say
(Source: MGN)
Gonzales receives $2.4 million to relocate waterlines on Roddy Road