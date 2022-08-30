Pair accused of making unauthorized purchases with lost debit card

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two women are accused of making unauthorized purchases with a lost debit card, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say they need the public’s help to identify the two women. APSO released surveillance photos of the accused individuals.

Anyone with details that can help investigators is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 621-4636 or the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

You can remain anonymous and may be eligible to receive a cash reward.

