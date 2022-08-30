Facebook
Masked suspects accused of burglarizing vehicles in Livingston Parish, officials say

LPSO searching for individuals allegedly involved in car burglaries
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate two masked people accused of burglarizing four vehicles.

Authorities say the incidents happened during the early morning hours of Saturday, August 27, in the South Haven subdivision part of the parish.

Investigators added the two masked individuals are accused of stealing money, clothing, jewelry, and electronic devices.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office released pictures of the suspects along with a suspect vehicle. Officials are asking anyone with information that can help in the case to contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Citizens in the parish are also being reminded to take steps to keep their items safe. Officials released the below recommendations:

  • Lock your vehicles.
  • Remove and secure all valuables and firearms.
  • If your home is equipped with motion lights, make sure they are in working order and pointed in the direction of your vehicles.
  • If you have surveillance video equipment, make sure it’s set to record movement and that it’s pointed in the direction of your vehicles.

