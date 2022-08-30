Join the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to help reduce food shortage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Loyal Service Project will support the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank by offering volunteer opportunities for organizations and employees to help reduce food shortage.

Due to rising inflation and low inventories, lack of food has reportedly increased. One in five children in the Baton Rouge area face food shortage, and the state of Louisiana has the third highest rate of food insecurity in the country among children, according to LWCC.

This September, interested organizations can register to receive a collection bin and a list of most-needed food items to host an in office food drive.

Organizations also have the opportunity to roll up their sleeves for in-person volunteering to help the community.

“This year we are proud to partner with Baton Rouge-based agencies who share our passion for celebrating and elevating Louisiana to help reduce food insecurity in our region. This is one of many ways we drive the Louisiana Loyal movement forward,” Kristin Wall, President and CEO of LWCC said.

Over a dozen agencies are reportedly joining LWCC in the Louisiana Loyal Service Project, hosting in-office food drives and mobile distribution assistance and warehouse stocking support. In all, over 100 people have registered to participate.

“We are grateful to LWCC for recognizing the need in our community and supporting our organization through this innovative initiative,” Mike Manning, President and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank said.

“LWCC believes that through deliberate action such as service and volunteering, we can help Louisiana thrive,” Wall added.

