Homeowners trying to navigate different insurance landscape one year after Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One year after Hurricane Ida devastated the region, many homeowners trying to build back find themselves in an uphill battle when it comes to insurance.

Thousands of home and business owners are still trying to get what they need to rebuild from their insurance companies. According to the state Department of Insurance, only 300,000 of more than 460,000 claims had been paid out by the end of June, and more than 100,000 had been closed without payment being issued.

About 8,000 people have filed complaints with Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelson, asking the state to step in. The agency has also set up a mediation program aimed at resolving claim disputes.

“Unfortunately, not a lot of the companies have utilized it, just a couple hundred,” Donelon said. “But we amended it to allow policyholders to trigger it as well, if they believe that they can resolve a residential claim of less than $50,000.”

The insurance landscape has become harder to navigate in the year since Ida, because so many insurers have folded, pulled out of the state or stopped writing new policies.

Right now, Louisiana Insurance Guaranty is handling the millions of dollars in claims from cancelled policies. The state’s “insurer of last resort” -- Louisiana Citizens -- has shot up from 50,000 policyholders to more than 100,000, adding about 400 each day.

“With twice the policies they had in place when Ida hit, they would now need the trigger the assessment authority that they have -- authority and duty -- to pay all the claims that they would have if we had another Ida during this hurricane season,” Donelon said.

That means premiums would go up.

They already are for the companies that are still operating in the state. Then, you tack on flood insurance rate increases.

“I was only paying a third of what I used to pay, and now all of a sudden I’m going back up to the regular amount (from) before the levees were built. I don’t understand that,” New Orleans homeowner Dennis Perkins said.

Despite improving flood protection, FEMA’s Risk Rating 2.0 has sent premiums rising, based on a homeowner’s higher risk and higher value. FEMA said it would be fairer to all, but much of South Louisiana is low-lying and close to water. Local leaders said this will make many families unable to afford keeping their homes.

“When they were doing the Risk Rating 2.0, they didn’t have any claims behind levees. So, they used Katrina (to calculate flood risk),” said Randy Noel, president of the Southeast Louisiana Flood Authority. “We’re working hard at FPA and some other organizations to get them to recognize how strong the system is, so these people won’t be playing these outrageous flood insurance premiums.”

In most cases, flood insurance premium increases are capped to 18 percent a year. But they can rise annually at that rate until the target rate is reached under this new program, which the Louisiana Congressional delegation is fighting against in Washington.

In regards to home insurance, Donelon says to contact his office with complaints or interest in mediation.

