Gov. Edwards to give update on La.’s monkeypox response efforts

(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to address the state of Louisiana on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

The Governor is scheduled to join the White House Monkeypox Response Team and federal public health officials for a virtual news conference beginning at 1 p.m.

Governor Edwards is planning to discuss preparations ahead of Southern Decadence in New Orleans this weekend.

