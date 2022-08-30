Gonzales receives $2.4 million to relocate waterlines on Roddy Road

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A $2.4 million loan is helping the city of Gonzales relocate water lines along Roddy Road, so the road can be widened and roundabouts can be installed.

According to the city, project managers anticipate the relocation project, which began in late April, to be complete by the end of September.

Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux says this project will ensure that the road widening is not delayed and that quality water service remains uninterrupted during construction.

The $2.4 million loan was awarded to the city through the La. Department of Health’s Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund Program.

“We are very appreciative of the help we have received from officials within LDH and the Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund program to secure the funding needed for this project,” Mayor Arceneaux said.

According to City Engineer Jackie Baumann, P.E., the water lines being moved are between Black Bayou Road and Airline Highway.

“In addition to installing new lines within a newly acquired right-of-way, we are checking with water customers along that route to ensure their meters have been converted to the new smart meters for more reliable readings,” Baumann said.

The City of Gonzales closed on the $2.4 million loan on May 24, said Joel McKenzie, DWRLF program manager.

“Once a loan is approved, water systems can use the funds to make their improvements,” McKenzie said. “As water systems pay back the loans, the principal and interest are used to make more money available for other communities that have drinking water needs.”

The loan is low interest and has a maximum 20-year repayment period, added McKenzie.

“All loan projects are approved based upon a priority ranking system. Among other factors, projects that address the most serious risks to human health and those that ensure compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act are given the highest priority,” he said.

