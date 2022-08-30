Former Southern players learn fates on NFL roster cut day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One former Southern football player has made an NFL roster as a rookie, while a veteran former Jag has been released by his team.

Offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter, who played his prep ball at White Castle is a member of the 53-man roster for the Chicago Bears.

The 6-foot-3, 311-pound former Jaguar was a seventh round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He played tackle in college but is expected to move to guard in the NFL.

Cornerback Danny Johnson has been released by the Washington Commanders. He played four seasons with the team after going undrafted in 2018.

