EBR officials discussing Stormwater Master Plan Project Aug. 30

The open house will give you an opportunity to ask questions and learn about the master plan...
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish officials are nearing the end of their Stormwater Master Plan Project.

Its been a long time in the making since it was proposed in 2017. It’s a big step for people who live in EBR with the rain over the years and the rain to come in the forecast.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the East Baton Rouge Stormwater Master Plan Project Team will host a public open house Tuesday, August 30. Officials will provide information on the Stormwater Master Plan and the 20-year Capital Improvement Plan.

The open house will give you an opportunity to ask questions and learn about the master plan recommendations. The open house style meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and the formal presentation will start at 6:00 p.m.

