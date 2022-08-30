Deputies searching for vehicle stolen from Hammond area Dollar General

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish deputies are searching for a suspect that is believed to have stolen a vehicle from a Dollar General store on Wardline Road.

The sheriff’s office says the vehicle was taken on Mon., Aug. 22 when the owner of the vehicle left it running while they briefly went into the store.

A suspect wearing a black hoodie and jogging pants jumped into the driver’s seat and left the premises after exiting the store.

Those with information about the suspect’s identity are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

