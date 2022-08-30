Facebook
Coming Up on 9News at 6: Aug. 30, 2022

Coming Up on 9News at 6
Coming Up on 9News at 6(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Aug. 30, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s what the team is working on for 9News at 6 on Tuesday, August 30, 2022:

Youth justice advocates held a news conference on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol to demand more than just a pause on transferring youth violent offenders to Angola. Lester Duhe’ has the story.

Officials with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) are set to go before lawmakers once again. This time they are set to discuss oversight, specifically in the child welfare division. Lead investigator Scottie Hunter has more. CLICK HERE for more.

With two huge events happening in New Orleans this weekend that will bring thousands of people to the Big Easy, Louisiana officials are worried about a monkeypox outbreak. Chris Rosato has what leaders are doing to prevent the spread. CLICK HERE for more.

For the first time in 46 years, the Old River locks are being drained so they can be repaired. Kellie Sanchez found out how it is affecting farmers trying to get crops to market. CLICK HERE for more.

School leaders in Baker are celebrating, as they reveal the new designs for the campus of Baker High School. Breanne Bizette was at the long-awaited repairs to the school badly damaged in a flood. CLICK HERE for more.

