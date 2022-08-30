Blueberry-Lemon Pound Cake

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the comfort food classics, a great pound cake was always part of every mother and grandmother’s repertoire. The cake derives its name from the original recipe: one pound eggs, one pound butter, one pound sugar and one pound flour, but thankfully it has evolved over the years. This particular recipe creates a cake that is extremely fine-textured and is covered with a lemon glaze that is almost as thick as a frosting. It makes a great dessert for the Labor Day Weekend celebration!

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 8 Servings

Ingredients:

1 cup fresh blueberries

Grated zest of 1 lemon

6 tbsps butter

1½ cups sugar, divided

2 eggs

1½ cups plus 2 tsps flour, divided

1 tbsp baking powder

Pinch salt

½ cup milk

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease an 8″ x 4″ loaf pan and set aside. In a mixing bowl, cream butter and 1 cup sugar. Beat on medium speed until well blended. Add eggs, one at a time, blending thoroughly into the mixture. In a separate bowl, combine 1½ cups flour, baking powder and salt. Slowly add flour into the sugar mixture, alternately with milk, while stirring constantly. Dredge blueberries in remaining 2 teaspoons flour. Fold into batter along with the lemon zest. Pour batter into prepared loaf pan and bake approximately 1 hour or until thoroughly cooked. Combine remaining ½ cup sugar and lemon juice into a small sauce pan over medium-high heat until the sugar is totally dissolved, stirring constantly. When cake is done, remove from oven and pierce the top at even intervals with a toothpick. Pour lemon glaze over the top of the cake and allow to cool before serving.

