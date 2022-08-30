Baton Rouge Metro Airport offering nonstop flights for select LSU football games

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Metro Airport wants LSU football fans to know about several nonstop flights being offered for select games.

For the LSU versus Florida game, American Airlines will take fans to and from Gainesville, Florida. The first flight takes off from BTR on the evening of Friday, October 14, while a return flight is set for the morning of Sunday, October 16.

Meanwhile, United Airlines nonstop flights are also scheduled for the LSU versus Arkansas game. The first flight is set to take off from BTR at noon on Friday, November 11. A return flight leaves Arkansas on Sunday, November 13.

The Baton Rouge Metro Airport has a few reminders for people who haven’t traveled through their facilities recently. Wearing masks at the airport is now optional. However, the CDC is still recommending that people wear a face covering in indoor public transportation settings.

