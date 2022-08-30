Facebook
Baker High School celebrates with groundbreaking ceremony

Baker High School, Baker, Louisiana
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Students, faculty and staff at Baker High School are celebrating the start of a new chapter following the 2016 flood with a groundbreaking ceremony.

The ceremony will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 30 beginning at 10 a.m. at 3200 Groom Road on the front lawn.

The school was severely damaged in the flood and since then, Baker High and Baker Middle School students have been sharing the same building.

The City of Baker School Board is hosting the event.

