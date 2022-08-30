Baker High School celebrates with groundbreaking ceremony

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Students, faculty and staff at Baker High School are celebrating the start of a new chapter following the 2016 flood with a groundbreaking ceremony.

The ceremony will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 30 beginning at 10 a.m. at 3200 Groom Road on the front lawn.

The school was severely damaged in the flood and since then, Baker High and Baker Middle School students have been sharing the same building.

The City of Baker School Board is hosting the event.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.