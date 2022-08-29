Facebook
Violent weekend across Baton Rouge leaves 3 dead

By Lester Duhé
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a violent weekend across Baton Rouge.

Baton Rouge Police detectives responded to four different shootings and a stabbing from August, 27 through August, 28. Three of those shootings were deadly.

Police are now asking for your help in finding the suspects responsible for the various homicides across the city.

Airline Highway shooting:

Detectives with BRPD responded to a domestic-related shooting at a motel in the 8200 block of Airline Highway.

Police say a wife shot her husband in the arm at around 5:30 a.m.

He will survive his injuries.

BRPD arrested 35-year-old Faith May for attempted second-degree murder.

Hiawatha Street homicide:

According to Baton Rouge Police homicide detectives, 39-year-old Jessica Green’s body was found in a ditch in the 3600 block of Hiawatha Street, not far from I-110 at Wyandotte Street.

The discovery was made around noon on Saturday, August 27.

There is no suspect or motive in this case yet.

West Brookstown homicide:

Baton Rouge Police say 26-year-old TC Snell Jr. was shot multiple times outside of his apartment complex Saturday, August 27.

The shooting happened right before 10 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Brookstown Drive.

Snell died at the scene.

No word yet on a suspect or motive in this case.

Glen Oaks Drive homicide:

Police say 59-year-old Rosalind Scott was found shot to death inside of a vehicle early Sunday morning, August 28.

It happened at around 1:34 a.m. in the 4700 block of Glen Oaks Drive.

Scott died at the scene.

No word yet on a suspect or motive in this shooting either.

Cardinal Street stabbing:

Baton Rouge Police responded to the 1400 block of Cardinal Street for a reported stabbing.

It happened at around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, August 28.

The victim was stabbed multiple times but we’re told he should survive.

BRPD arrested 56-year-old Shelton Davis for attempted second-degree murder in this case.

Anyone with information on any of these cases is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

