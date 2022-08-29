Tropics getting busy on Anniversary of Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The tropical Atlantic is getting busy, on this, the one-year anniversary of major hurricane Ida.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 29 (WAFB)

We have four areas of concern in the basin, with a central Atlantic wave with a high chance of becoming Tropical Storm Danielle in the next few days. The Caribbean wave only has a low chance of development and looks to stay away from Louisiana and the northern Gulf coast.

Today will start partly cloudy and mainly dry with mild and muggy conditions, temperatures starting in the mid 70s. We’ll have a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon, otherwise a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the low 90s.

We don’t have a severe threat, or much of a risk of flooding/excessive rains in the next few days, but rain may briefly be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Look for highs to remain in the low 90s the next few days through midweek, then we should drop back to the 80s late week into the Labor Day weekend. Stay tuned.

