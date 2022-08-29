Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Tropics getting busy on Anniversary of Ida

By Jared Silverman
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The tropical Atlantic is getting busy, on this, the one-year anniversary of major hurricane Ida.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 29(WAFB)

We have four areas of concern in the basin, with a central Atlantic wave with a high chance of becoming Tropical Storm Danielle in the next few days. The Caribbean wave only has a low chance of development and looks to stay away from Louisiana and the northern Gulf coast. 

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 29(WAFB)

Today will start partly cloudy and mainly dry with mild and muggy conditions, temperatures starting in the mid 70s. We’ll have a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon, otherwise a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the low 90s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 29(WAFB)

We don’t have a severe threat, or much of a risk of flooding/excessive rains in the next few days, but rain may briefly be heavy at times in the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 29(WAFB)

Look for highs to remain in the low 90s the next few days through midweek, then we should drop back to the 80s late week into the Labor Day weekend. Stay tuned.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 29(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

Baton Rouge Weather Monday, August 29
Summer heat with afternoon storms this week
Weathercaster Jeff Morrow gives the 10 p.m. weather forecast on Sunday, August 28, 2022.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Sunday, Aug. 28
Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. weather on Sunday, August 28.
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Sunday, August 28
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, August 27
Wet weather pattern continues