Submit questions ahead of meeting on relocation of youth to Jetson Center

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - There will be a public meeting held on Tuesday, Aug. 30 to discuss the relocation of juvenile detainees from the Bridge Center for Youth to the Jetson Youth Correctional Center.

The meeting is scheduled to take place in the City of Baker Minicipal Auditorium located at 3325 Groom Road in Baker, La. from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

There will be a panel discussion followed by a question and answer session with the public.

The deadline for submitting questions is Monday, Aug. 29 at noon.

The meeting is being hosted by:

Metro-Councilwoman Chauna Banks – EBRP District 2 – representing Baker, Alsen, Beechwood, Brownsfield, North of Hooper Road to the Comite River & Scotlandville

Mayor Darnell Waites – City of Baker

Baker Chief of Police – Carl K. Dunn

The following have been invited to participate in the panel:

Louisiana Department of Corrections Secretary – Jimmy Leblanc

Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice Deputy Secretary - William Sommers

Director of Bridge City for Youth – Roosevelt Johnson

East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Detention Center Director - Dr. Tamiara L. Wade

Senator Pat Connick – District 8 – who lobbied Governor Edwards to move the detainees from Bridge to Jetson

