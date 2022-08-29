Southern gears up for season opener hosting Florida Memorial

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern fans have lots to be excited about this week. The Jags open the season at home with a new head coach and new offense.

A day before the Brian Kelly era starts at LSU, the Eric Dooley era starts on The Bluff.

Southern will host Div. II NAIA member Florida Memorial on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. in A.W. Mumford Stadium. The game is also serving as the Pete Richardson Classic.

The 9Sports team has a half-hour special previewing the 2022 Southern Jaguars football team. It is sponsored by Southern University and Care South.

The Jags’ starting quarterback remains unknown and barring a surprise from Dooley at Tuesday’s weekly news conference, it probably won’t be known until Southern takes the field.

Juco transfer BeSean McCray had been the clear leader since the end of spring ball.

However, Harold Blood made the leap from third string to second string in fall camp. The redshirt sophomore has also been bringing the heat behind McCray.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.