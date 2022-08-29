Facebook
Shipley Do-Nuts opens third shop in BR near LSU, open 24 hours

Shipley Do-Nuts is opening the doors of its third shop in the Capital City on Monday, Aug. 29 near LSU’s campus.(Shipley Do-Nuts/Facebook)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge just got a little bit sweeter! 🍩

Shipley Do-Nuts is opening the doors of its third shop in the Capital City on Monday, Aug. 29 near LSU’s campus.

The Houston-based shop will be located at 4075 Nicholson Drive.

There are also locations on Essen Lane and Florida Boulevard in BR.

Shipley is known for its gourmet do-nuts, made fresh daily for 85 years.

If you decide to stop by, you’ll get the chance to choose from more than 60 different do-nuts, including the iconic plain glazed along with coffee, kolaches, cinnamon rolls, fritters and more.

Shipley Do-Nuts will be open 24 hours and also features a drive-thru and walk up window.

