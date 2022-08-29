School sports are back: Baton Rouge doctor spreads awareness, symptoms of concussion

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Center for Disease Control and Prevention finds more than 173,000 children and teens are treated for concussions and other traumatic brain injuries in hospital emergency rooms in the country each year.

Now that high school sports are in full swing, doctors are warning athletes, coaches, and parents about the signs of a concussion.

“Concussions, in general, are common in sports anywhere you play,” said Dr. Sean Bradley, primary care sports medicine physician at Ochsner Baton Rouge. “And I really think you have to be smart as a parent to look at all the different risks factors of all the different sports.”

Bradley said football is where many boys get concussions. For girls, common sports for concussions are soccer, cheerleading, basketball, and volleyball. He said symptoms can be hard to diagnose.

“Symptoms can be really subtle, and it’s something that may not appear right away,” said Bradley. “So, we have to be cognizant of what was that mechanism of injury. How did this happen?”

This includes headaches, sensitivity to light, sound, dizziness, and confusion.

“When we diagnose a concussion, there’s no lab test, there’s no imaging, it’s a diagnosis by a qualified medical provider looking at the mechanism of injury as well as the current symptoms and physical exam,” said Bradley.

He said it takes time to recover and giving athletes that time is crucial.

“I think it’s really important as coaches and as schools in the area to provide a proper culture for our athletes,” said Bradley. “We want to make sure that everyone feels comfortable explaining what they’re feeling and feel comfortable saying ‘hey, I don’t feel right. I have a headache or things changed after that last play.’”

Tylenol is preferred immediately after a concussion, and anti-inflammatories and alcohol should be avoided.

