Police trying to identify woman accused of stabbing Ponchatoula store clerk

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Ponchatoula police are asking the public’s help to identify and find a woman accused of stabbing a convenience store clerk last Friday night (Aug. 26).

Chief Bry Layrisson said the attack occurred at a Texaco gas station on Highway 22 in the eastern part of the city. The victim suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Layrisson said it is believed the woman was driving a dark blue Nissan Frontier Desert Runner.

Anyone with information on the woman is asked to contact Det. R.J. Hils at (985) 386-6548.

