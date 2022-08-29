Police trying to identify woman accused of stabbing Ponchatoula store clerk
Published: Aug. 29, 2022
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Ponchatoula police are asking the public’s help to identify and find a woman accused of stabbing a convenience store clerk last Friday night (Aug. 26).
Chief Bry Layrisson said the attack occurred at a Texaco gas station on Highway 22 in the eastern part of the city. The victim suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening.
Layrisson said it is believed the woman was driving a dark blue Nissan Frontier Desert Runner.
Anyone with information on the woman is asked to contact Det. R.J. Hils at (985) 386-6548.
