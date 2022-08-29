Facebook
Police trying to identify Ponchatoula woman accused of stabbing store clerk

Chief Bry Layrisson confirmed that the attack occurred at the Texaco gas station on Highway 22...
Chief Bry Layrisson confirmed that the attack occurred at the Texaco gas station on Highway 22 in the eastern part of the city.
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Police are searching for and trying to identify a Ponchatoula woman that is accused of stabbing a convenience store clerk the night of Fri., Aug. 26.

Chief Bry Layrisson confirmed that the attack occurred at the Texaco gas station on Highway 22 in the eastern part of the city.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Layrisson said that it is believed that the woman was driving a dark blue Nissan Frontier “Desert Runner”.

Anyone with information regarding this person is asked to contact Det. RJ Hils at 985-386-6548, Layrisson said.

