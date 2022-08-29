LSU warns fans about knockoff merchandise
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU officials are warning fans about knockoff merchandise ahead of the football season opener on Sunday, September 4.
The university says fans who shop for merchandise should always look for a label with the words “officially licensed collegiate product.” The labels mean a product has been officially approved and is not at risk for trademark infringement.
LSU released the below tips for fans to ensure they purchase official merchandise only:
- All officially licensed LSU merchandise should display the “officially licensed collegiate product” somewhere on the product, hologram, or hangtag.
- The merchandise should depict LSU logos and marks in a tasteful manner, as the university does not approve distasteful designs.
- The tag on the garment should be intact. A torn or missing tag is evidence of a second-hand garment, one that probably would not meet the stringent quality standards in place at the university.
- All merchandise should bear the name of the manufacturer somewhere on the product, either in the form of a hang tag or neck label, or should be screen-printed directly on the garment.
- All merchandise should have the appropriate trademark designations (i.e. TM or ®) next to a specific name or design.
