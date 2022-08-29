Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU warns fans about knockoff merchandise

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU officials are warning fans about knockoff merchandise ahead of the football season opener on Sunday, September 4.

The university says fans who shop for merchandise should always look for a label with the words “officially licensed collegiate product.” The labels mean a product has been officially approved and is not at risk for trademark infringement.

LSU released the below tips for fans to ensure they purchase official merchandise only:

  • All officially licensed LSU merchandise should display the “officially licensed collegiate product” somewhere on the product, hologram, or hangtag.
  • The merchandise should depict LSU logos and marks in a tasteful manner, as the university does not approve distasteful designs.
  • The tag on the garment should be intact. A torn or missing tag is evidence of a second-hand garment, one that probably would not meet the stringent quality standards in place at the university.
  • All merchandise should bear the name of the manufacturer somewhere on the product, either in the form of a hang tag or neck label, or should be screen-printed directly on the garment.
  • All merchandise should have the appropriate trademark designations (i.e. TM or ®) next to a specific name or design.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

LSU releases images of attempted kidnapping suspect
LSU releases images of attempted kidnapping suspect
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 29
A chance for some to dry out
Police Lights
Lousiana State Police investigate chase through parts of Baton Rouge
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station