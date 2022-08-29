Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU Police release images of attempted kidnapping suspect

The LSU Police Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping that took place on Thursday, Aug. 25.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department is looking for help to identify an attempted kidnapping suspect.

According to authorities, the incident took place on Thursday, Aug. 25, near Acadian Hall on campus.

LSU officials say the suspect is believed to have tattoos on his arms and was last seen driving a gray or silver sedan. Police say he works as a food delivery driver for Door Dash.

LSU releases images of attempted kidnapping suspect
LSU releases images of attempted kidnapping suspect(LSU Police Department)

Authorities met with the victim of the incident, who ordered food from the delivery service. The encounter with the delivery person led to the attempted kidnapping/simple assault.

Authorities report the Acadian Hall incident is unrelated to a second degree kidnapping that was reported, which is still under investigation.

RELATED LINKS
LSU: No new info on reported student kidnapping
LSU student reports she was kidnapped on campus

Some important safety tips to remember when using a rideshare or delivery service is to confirm the name of the driver and make of the vehicle, utilize these services with others present, and report all crimes (actual, attempted or suspected) to the police immediately.

For safety resources available on campus, visit www.lsu.edu/police.

If you have any information related to the incident, you are asked to contact LSU Police directly at 225-578-3231.

LSU released a statement on Friday, Aug. 26 with clarification about safety alerts issued on campus:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 29
A chance for some to dry out
LSU Tigers
LSU warns fans about knockoff merchandise
Police Lights
Lousiana State Police investigate chase through parts of Baton Rouge
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station