LSU Police release images of attempted kidnapping suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department is looking for help to identify an attempted kidnapping suspect.
According to authorities, the incident took place on Thursday, Aug. 25, near Acadian Hall on campus.
LSU officials say the suspect is believed to have tattoos on his arms and was last seen driving a gray or silver sedan. Police say he works as a food delivery driver for Door Dash.
Authorities met with the victim of the incident, who ordered food from the delivery service. The encounter with the delivery person led to the attempted kidnapping/simple assault.
Authorities report the Acadian Hall incident is unrelated to a second degree kidnapping that was reported, which is still under investigation.
Some important safety tips to remember when using a rideshare or delivery service is to confirm the name of the driver and make of the vehicle, utilize these services with others present, and report all crimes (actual, attempted or suspected) to the police immediately.
For safety resources available on campus, visit www.lsu.edu/police.
If you have any information related to the incident, you are asked to contact LSU Police directly at 225-578-3231.
LSU released a statement on Friday, Aug. 26 with clarification about safety alerts issued on campus:
