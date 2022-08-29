Lousiana State Police investigate chase through parts of Baton Rouge
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a chase through parts of Baton Rouge early Monday morning.
A spokesman with the agency says the chase involving two vehicles began on I-10 headed west near Highland Road.
At some point during the chase, Louisiana State Police say the vehicles separated. One of them eventually struck a pole along Airline Highway.
A juvenile in the crashed vehicle was arrested on charges including hit and run, aggravated obstruction of a highway, and reckless operation.
The other vehicle and driver involved in the chase have not been located, according to officials.
