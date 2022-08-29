Facebook
LDH confirms first human neuroinvasive West Nile virus case

By Miranda Thomas
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Health leaders are warning Louisiana residents about an uptick in mosquito-related diseases.

According to the CDC, the West Nile virus is most spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito.

Dr. Glennis Gray, the Public Health Deputy Director for the Louisiana Department of Health, urges people to be on alert.

“They have been reporting higher numbers this summer,” said Gray. “There is an elevated risk of being infected with West Nile virus. So, we here at LDH are urging our residents to take precautions against the West Nile virus.”

The folks over at the West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control are enhancing their spray control efforts after dozens of mosquito samples came back positive. There are some simple steps you can take.

“Avoid activity during dusk and dawn,” said George Bragg, the mosquito control/animal control superintendent for the West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control. “That’s the hours when mosquitoes are most active. If you are going to be outside and active at that time, make sure you wear long clothing or go ahead and use a mosquito repellent to protect yourself.”

Health officials added these simple measures can keep those bites away.

