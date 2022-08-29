JACQUES TALK: Tony Moss

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When Tony Moss got the football in his hands for the LSU Tigers during the late 80s, it was often electrifying.

Despite being listed at just 5-foot-8 and 172 pounds, Moss finished his LSU career as the third-leading receiver in school history with 132 catches for 2,196 yards and 16 touchdowns.

One of his most exciting collegiate performances occurred in 1988 at Alabama. He made six catches for 133 yards and a touchdown, as the No. 13 Tigers rallied from an early 15-0 deficit to top the No. 18 Crimson Tide, 19-18.

LSU would go on to win the SEC Championship that season.

