Give me a ‘Caniac’ and ‘Geaux Tigers’

LSU defensive linemen BJ Ojulari (left) and Maason Smith (right) take orders at a Raising Cane's.
LSU defensive linemen BJ Ojulari (left) and Maason Smith (right) take orders at a Raising Cane's.(WAFB)
By Kevin Batiste
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU begins the 2022 season against Florida State in New Orleans on Sunday, Sept. 4.

The team had its usual Sunday off on Aug. 28 but five players put in some work away from the football field and it required them to put on a different type of headset.

Wide receivers Kayshon Boutte and Jack Bech, defensive linemen Maason Smith and BJ Ojulari, and running back John Emery picked up a shift at the Raising Cane’s on Lee Drive.

The guys got to experience part of the fast food industry.

No, they didn’t get their hands dirty in the kitchen. They did, however, take customers’ orders and serve them at the drive-thru window.

Fans also got to take pictures and get autographs from their favorite Tigers.

Afterward, we caught up with some of the guys to get their take on the experience and next week’s season opener.

