Financial expert gives tips for parents to teach kids about money

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many parents wonder what the best age is to start teaching their child about the importance of money.

Erica Roberts, a mortgage broker who owns Parish Lending and is a mother herself, says the sooner the better.

She said when they are younger, it’s important to remind them about saving. By their teenage years, Roberts suggests teaching them more about credit and how to budget properly.

Roberts said parents even checking with their banks to see when their child can start putting money away for the future is great, too.

Roberts added children don’t always get the chance to learn these valuable lessons in school, so it’s best to make sure they develop healthy financial habits before they leave home.

