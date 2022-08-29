Facebook
Deputies respond to Monday morning crash involving school bus

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish deputies responded to a crash involving a school bus with students on board around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

The bus was making a turn onto Burbank Drive when it was struck by another vehicle, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the students and bus driver did not report having any injuries and continued heading to school using a different bus. The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back at a later time for more details.

