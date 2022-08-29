Facebook
Coming Up on 9News at 6: Aug. 29, 2022

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s what the team is working on for 9News at 6 on Monday, August 29, 2022:

A Louisiana senator talks about lawmakers looking at possible stiffer penalties against parents who make their children commit crimes on their behalf. Scottie Hunter investigates.

The search continues for a Denham Springs police officer accused of inappropriate contact with a minor. Chris Rosato finds out where the investigation currently stands.

The LSU Police Department is hoping the public can help identify an attempted kidnapping suspect. Investigators released pictures of the man who tried to kidnap a student last week. Breanne Bizette has the story.

Today is the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Ida. We’ll take a look back at these two deadly storms.

Fortunately, our weather is calmer than it was on those previous August 29 dates but rain remains likely today and tomorrow. Jay Grymes has your full weather forecast. CLICK HERE for more.

It’s finally game week for the LSU Tigers and new head coach Brian Kelly. He previewed the season opener against Florida State. Jacques Doucet was there and highlights some of Kelly’s key points. CLICK HERE for more.

