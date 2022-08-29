A chance for some to dry out

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain remains likely for Monday afternoon and Tuesday afternoon. A pocket or two of heavy rain will also be possible and could still cause very localized nuisance type flooding.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 29 (WAFB)

Exact timing of rain will be the dependent factor for how hot each day will get. Highs are forecast to reach the low 90°s for most spots. Make sure to stay hydrated especially if you have late morning or early afternoon plans.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 29 (WAFB)

Drier air will work its way into the local area for mid week. This will limit rain chances even more Wednesday and Thursday giving many a break from this wet weather pattern. The “drier” weather won’t last long as a weak front and trough drifts south by the end of the week. This trough will enhance rain chances over the weekend as it pulls tropical moisture from the Gulf. The higher moisture content will once again bring a heavy rain threat to the area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 29 (WAFB)

Labor Day Monday will be a transitional weather day. The front fizzles out by the beginning of next week leaving behind a pretty typical late summer weather pattern.

As we honor the anniversaries of landfalls of Ida, Katrina, and Isaac today, there is a lot to be monitoring in the tropics. Four separate features are being monitored for possible tropical development. The most notable disturbance is currently in the Central Atlantic and could become a tropical depression towards the middle to end of the week as it moves north of the Caribbean.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 29 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.