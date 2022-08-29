Baton Rouge Fire Department accepting applications

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is looking for potential new hires.

However, there are several steps that applicants need to take before becoming employed.

They first need to apply for the firefighters exam through the Office of State Examiner. After receiving a good test score, applicants can then drop off applications and required documents at the Baton Rouge Fire Department headquarters on Merle Gustafson Drive in Baton Rouge or through email.

Firefighters with BRFD have a starting salary of $31,626. However, a potential raise of $6,000 annually is possible after one year of employment.

Anyone with questions about applying can contact the department by calling the number (225) 354-1400.

