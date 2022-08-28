Watch Cleveland Browns rookie K Cade York drill 70-yard FG during warmups
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Even as a rookie, Cleveland Browns K Cade York has begun to turn heads. His latest feat is no exception.
York nailed a 70-yard FG during warmups of the Browns preseason finale against the Chicago Bears.
Converting kicks from distance has been in York’s repertoire since his college days at LSU, including when he sunk the No. 6 Florida Gators during the 2020 season with a 57-yard game winner.
York also nailed a 57-yard field goal during the matchup against the Bears with room to spare.
