Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Watch Cleveland Browns rookie K Cade York drill 70-yard FG during warmups

Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York attempts a field goal during an NFL football practice at the...
Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York attempts a field goal during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Even as a rookie, Cleveland Browns K Cade York has begun to turn heads. His latest feat is no exception.

York nailed a 70-yard FG during warmups of the Browns preseason finale against the Chicago Bears.

Converting kicks from distance has been in York’s repertoire since his college days at LSU, including when he sunk the No. 6 Florida Gators during the 2020 season with a 57-yard game winner.

York also nailed a 57-yard field goal during the matchup against the Bears with room to spare.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

The helmets now feature a vibrant orange tint and brown facemasks. (Source: Cleveland Browns)
Fields throws 3 TD passes in half, Bears edge Browns 21-20
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) throws against the Los Angeles Rams during the...
Browning leads Bengals past Rams 16-7 in Super Bowl rematch
Trevor Penning, 23, was taken by the Saints as the 19th overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft.
Saints first-round pick Trevor Penning needs foot surgery, out indefinitely, report says
Jameis Winston received his first and only work of the preseason on Friday night. (AP...
Saints close out preseason with a victory over the Chargers, 27-10