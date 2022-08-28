Tropical Atlantic getting busy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We will continue to monitor the tropics as we approach peak hurricane season in the Atlantic.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, August 28 (wafb)

We currently have four areas of concern in the basin. All but one has a low chance of development, with one now at a medium chance in the next five days in the Central Atlantic. At this time, Louisiana does not appear to be in the line of fire by any of these, but we’ll keep an eye on it.

Sunday’s rain chances are not a guarantee, down to 50%, mainly in the afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the upper 80s.

We’ll stay with highs in the upper 80s much of the upcoming week, with the best rain chances on Monday and Tuesday, 70% both days.

There is no flood threat anticipated over the next several days. Rain chances towards Labor Day weekend will be impacted if something tropical is in the Gulf. Stay tuned.

