T.J. Finley named starting QB for Auburn Tigers

T.J. Finley has been named Auburn's starting quarterback.
T.J. Finley has been named Auburn's starting quarterback.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s game week for the Auburn Tigers and there’s now an answer as to who will be the starting quarterback.

Sunday afternoon, the Auburn Football Twitter account announced junior quarterback T.J. Finley will take the first snap for the Tigers this season. Finley won the starting job over Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada and Oregon transfer Robby Ashford.

Last season, the 6′7″ Finley started late in the season against South Carolina and in the Iron Bowl against Alabama. He threw for 827 yards and six touchdowns.

The Tigers are set to kickoff against Mercer Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

