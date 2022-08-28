Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Shooting victim found dead inside vehicle, police say

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A homicide investigation is underway after Baton Rouge Police say a person was found dead inside a vehicle.

Investigators say the victim, Rosalind Scott, 59, was found with a gunshot wound on Glen Oaks Drive near Beechwood Drive early Sunday morning. Scott died at the scene.

The public is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 with details that may be able to help investigators.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

BRPD unit (generic).
BRPD: Man found shot to death on West Brookstown Drive
Tractor stolen in Denham Springs
Livingston Parish deputies seek details on suspect who stole tractor
Investigators look into cause of fire on Skysail Avenue
Investigators look into cause of fire on Skysail Avenue
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, August 28
Tropical Atlantic getting busy