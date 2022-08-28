Shooting victim found dead inside vehicle, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A homicide investigation is underway after Baton Rouge Police say a person was found dead inside a vehicle.

Investigators say the victim, Rosalind Scott, 59, was found with a gunshot wound on Glen Oaks Drive near Beechwood Drive early Sunday morning. Scott died at the scene.

The public is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 with details that may be able to help investigators.

