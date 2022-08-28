3 juveniles arrested in connection with burglaries at gun shops, pawn shops

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police have announced the arrest of three juveniles in connection with burglaries at gun stores and pawn shops.

The arrests came after a standoff at a home along Winbourne Avenue near Istrouma High School on Sunday, August 28, according to police.

Two of the juveniles were arrested after coming out of the home and the third juvenile was arrested around the corner from the scene.

Police say one of the burglaries happened Friday night while another incident happened Saturday night. Tips to law enforcement ultimately led to the arrests on Winbourne Avenue Sunday.

According to Baton Rouge Police, they were also able to confiscate some evidence at the arrest scene.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

