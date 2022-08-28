Investigators look into cause of fire on Skysail Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department is working to determine the cause of a duplex fire on Skysail Avenue.

The flames broke out just after 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 27.

Crews arrived at the scene and found smoke pouring from the roof vents. According to officials, the fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported. The St. George Fire Department says an investigator was called to look into what sparked the flames.

