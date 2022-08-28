BRPD: Man found shot to death on West Brookstown Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting on West Brookstown Drive near Prescott Road in Baton Rouge.

According to authorities, TC Snell Jr., 26, was found shot to death outside of his apartment around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, August 27. Police say he had multiple gunshot wounds.

Details on a suspect or motive are unknown at this time, according to police.

Anyone who has details that may be able to help investigators can call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

