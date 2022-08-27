Facebook
Wet weather pattern continues

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, August 27
By Jared Silverman
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Don’t put away the umbrellas anytime soon with elevated rain chances remaining in the forecast. Today’s rain chance stands at 70% with rain possibly heavy at times.

There is a level one marginal risk of excessive rain, but no flood watch like we had yesterday. Rain amounts over the next several days will range between one to three inches with isolated heavier amounts.

Weekend highs will be in the mid to upper 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Chances of precipitation will stay elevated through next work week, but at least no severe weather is expected, and rain amounts will generally be manageable.

As for the tropics, there are still two waves in the Atlantic, both moving westward and both having a low chance of tropical development in the next five days. The one wave in the Caribbean could get into the Gulf late next week, so stay tuned.

