Saints first-round pick Trevor Penning needs foot surgery, out indefinitely, report says

Trevor Penning, 23, was taken by the Saints as the 19th overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft.
Trevor Penning, 23, was taken by the Saints as the 19th overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have lost first-round draft pick Trevor Penning indefinitely, after the offensive tackle tore a ligament in his foot that will require surgery to repair, according to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Penning, 23, sustained the injury early in Friday’s preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Caesar’s Superdome. The injury initially was described as a bad case of turf toe, but further tests Saturday confirmed the ligament tear, according to sources cited by Rapoport.

Penning was drafted out of Northern Iowa as the 19th overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft. He previously drew notice for a feisty attitude that resulted in his involvement in a handful of scuffles with teammates early in training camp, but recently had shown growth during preseason game action.

The Saints did not immediately comment on the loss of their 6-7, 325-pound rookie lineman.

