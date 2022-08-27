Monkeypox vaccine events planned in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health has partnered with the East Baton Rouge Mayor-President’s Office to offer several community Monkeypox vaccination events.

The first event is set for Saturday, August 27, at the George’s Place Bar on St. Louis Street between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Two other events are planned for September at the Splash Nightclub and at the Cedarcrest Bar by Provo. Click here for more details on vaccine events and locations.

“Similar to our response to COVID-19, we are working with our local partners to ensure equitable access to the necessary resources to keep residents safe and healthy,” said EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “We know our community partners are vital to the success of addressing this public health emergency.”

The Louisiana Department of Health listed the below requirements for getting a vaccine:

Gay, bisexual, other (cis or trans) men who have sex with men OR transgender women and nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with men AND Have had intimate or sexual contact with multiple or anonymous partners in last 14 days or Have had intimate or sexual contact with other men in a social or sexual venue in the last 14 days

Individuals (of any sex/gender identity) who have given or received money or other goods/services in exchange for sex in the last 14 days

Individuals (of any sex/gender identity) who have been determined to be at high risk for monkeypox exposure by a healthcare provider or public health official.

According to officials, Louisiana has identified at least 162 Monkeypox cases.

