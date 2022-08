BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man accused of raping a child is now behind bars.

BRPD said Felix Brown, 57, of Baton Rouge, is charged with two counts of first-degree rape and one count of sexual battery.

Jail records show he was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Thursday, Aug. 25.

