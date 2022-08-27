Livington Parish deputies looking for stolen tractor

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen tractor.

According to investigators, the orange Kubota tractor was stolen on Thursday, August 25, from the Perkins Road area in Denham Springs.

The tractor has a front-end loader, a glass-enclosed cab, and an attached 10 foot bush hog.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may know something about the stolen tractor to call the number (225) 686-2241 x1.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.