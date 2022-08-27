Facebook
Denham Springs police officer suspected of inappropriate relationship with juvenile

Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs Police Department(DSPD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Denham Springs police officer accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor, according to officials.

Chief Rodney Walker said the allegations were made against Officer Joseph Copeland earlier in the week, which resulted in the opening of an internal affairs investigation and then Copeland’s resignation not long after.

Walker added the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted to conduct a criminal investigation, which led to the warrant being issued for Copeland’s arrest.

Copeland is wanted on charges of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and malfeasance in office. It is believed he is no longer in the Denham Springs area.

“While this is still an ongoing investigation, we can tell you that the Denham Springs Police Chief asked us to look into an incident that occurred around the 19th of August 2022,” said Sheriff Jason Ard. “Through our investigation, warrants were issued for Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile & Malfeasance in Office for Joseph Reid Copeland. We also have reason to believe Copeland is no longer in the area at this time. We’re asking anyone with information to call us at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Capital Region CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-STOP. I’d also like to add that the Denham Springs Police Chief & members of his department have cooperated fully with our investigation & continue to do so.”

The agencies have not yet provided a description or a picture of Copeland.

Walker also said due to this being ongoing an investigation, the DSPD is unable to comment on the specifics of the investigation.

